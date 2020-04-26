Visiting a local park? Don't forget to remain socially distant

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As local parks see increased traffic due to the stay-at-home order, Raleigh employees are making sure folks at Dorothea Dix Park are remaining socially distant.
Lauren Weldishofer, of Dorothea Dix Park, rides around in a golf cart with a green sign showing how far apart people should be. She wears her mask while doing so. There are also signs around the park reminding people about social distancing.
"We'd love people to just remember to practice social distancing when they come out to the parks and green spaces and to keep a 6-foot distance from others that are not in their households," Weldishofer said.
Weldishofer said it's busier than it ever was, even before COVID-19.
"We're seeing a lot more folks enjoying the park on an everyday basis than we have in the past," Weldishofer said. "Just a lot more individuals and families trying to seek some respite in the green space."
All Raleigh park amenities such as restrooms, playgrounds and athletic fields are closed until at least May 8.
For tips from the city of Raleigh on how to remain socially distant while at parks or greenways, check here for more information
