Unlocking the Native American history at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park

For thousands of years, the land that overlooks downtown Raleigh may have been a crossroads for North Carolina's native tribes. As the city works to execute its masterplan for what is now Dorothea Dix Park, it's also moving to uncover the history long hidden in these hills."There's so much to study. So, we're just now scratching the surface to find out what is the Native-American history of Dix Park," said Ernest Dollar, Director of the City of Raleigh Museum.Watch the video above for our story about Raleigh's efforts to unlock the history at Dix Park, a part of ABC11's celebration of Native American Heritage Month.