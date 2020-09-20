marines

Kannapolis woman, oldest living US Marine celebrates 107th birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman is the oldest living U.S. Marine and turned 107 this weekend.

The city of Kannapolis said Sgt. Dot Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II and completed her training at Camp Lejeune.



Sgt. Cole was stationed primarily at Quantico in an administrative role.

Kannapolis officials said Cole turned 107 on Sept. 19.
