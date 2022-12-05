Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court

Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.\t

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of double murder is expected in a Nash County court.

Employees at a construction company found the bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown early Thursday morning.

Two children were also found in the car, sitting in the freezing cold. The surviving children were described as being "toddler age."

Coley is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility.