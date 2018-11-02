1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., Carrboro police responded to a shooting call at 810 Old Fayetteville Road.

When they arrived, two people were found shot.


Both victims were transported to UNC Hospitals for immediate treatment.

One of the victims died from their injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have yet to be released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Investigator Ward at (919) 918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.
