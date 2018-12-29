Double shooting in Moore County leaves 2 seriously injured

Police are investigating after a double shooting left two people seriously injured Saturday afternoon.Police received a shooting call around 1 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park on Helen Lane.When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had both been shot. The man had been shot in the head, and the woman had been shot in the neck.Both were immediately airlifted to UNC Hospital and are currently in critical condition.Police already have one suspect in custody and are still searching for another.No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.