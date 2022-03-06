2 injured in Rocky Mount shooting, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Rocky Mount are investigating after responding to a report of a shooting Saturday evening on Dexter Street near Liberty Street.
Police responded to a call at around 6 p.m. where two people were reported to have been injured in the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
There is no other information at this time as the investigation continues.
