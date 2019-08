Downtown Raleigh architect Steve Schuster dies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Steve Schuster, the architect who helped revitalize downtown Raleigh , died Saturday. He was 68.Schuster had been battling cancer for three years and died at his downtown home, according to the News & Observer Schuster and Thomas Sayre created the design firm Clearscapes in 1981.He designed what is now the Marbles Kids Museum , was instrumental in the creation of the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh and had a hand in the Raleigh Convention Center.In recent years, one of Schusters most prominent accomplishments was his work on Raleigh Union Station.Schuster also designed the ABC11 downtown Raleigh studio.