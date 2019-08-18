architecture

Downtown Raleigh architect Steve Schuster dies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Steve Schuster, the architect who helped revitalize downtown Raleigh , died Saturday. He was 68.

Schuster had been battling cancer for three years and died at his downtown home, according to the News & Observer

Schuster and Thomas Sayre created the design firm Clearscapes in 1981.

He designed what is now the Marbles Kids Museum, was instrumental in the creation of the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh and had a hand in the Raleigh Convention Center.

In recent years, one of Schusters most prominent accomplishments was his work on Raleigh Union Station.

Schuster also designed the ABC11 downtown Raleigh studio.

