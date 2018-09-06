Downtown Raleigh bartenders worried for safety after recent attacks

Bartenders who work in downtown Raleigh say they're on edge after recent attacks.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Deana Qadura, general manager of Anchor Bar on Fayetteville Street, said she's been compiling a list of incidents.

Qadura said that a number of downtown workers have been attacked while walking home from work.

She said she plans to take the list to the Raleigh Police Department and the city council in an effort to get more officers patrolling when people are downtown late at night.

ABC11 reached out to Raleigh police about these incidents and have not yet received a response.
