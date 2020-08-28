Jacob Blake

Roads being closed in downtown Raleigh ahead of planned march and citywide curfew

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:

  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake" as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Click here for answers to all your curfew questions and eligible exceptions



The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Raleigh mayor Baldwin answers questions about citywide curfew issued for Friday, Saturday nights

