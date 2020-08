Roads being closed in downtown Raleigh ahead of planned march and citywide curfew

Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street

Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

Raleigh mayor Baldwin answers questions about citywide curfew issued for Friday, Saturday nights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake " as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.