One injured in downtown Raleigh shooting, police investigate

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in downtown Raleigh.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of S. East Street near East Lenoir Street.

Surrounding homes were evacuated in response to the shooting, all of which were able to return.

Neighbors told authorities that they heard six to seven shots in the area.

Officials have not disclosed if a shooting suspect is in custody at this time.


Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

