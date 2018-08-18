Dozens of fire department reps attend funeral for Orange Rural firefighter

Mourners attending the memorial service for Jeff Holden, assistant chief with the Orange Rural Fire Department, filled the pews inside the New Horizon Church.Since seating was limited to the firefighter's immediate family and the community of local fire departments Holden worked for, the service was streamed live on the Orange County Emergency Services' Facebook page.In the service, Holden was described as a husband, a brother, a son and a child of God.Holden died Monday afternoon, shortly after helping rescue a construction worker earlier that day."He saw the best in all people, which made him a firefighter. He didn't consider himself. Because he was a firefighter, he considered others," said one clergyman during the service."Jeff was very passionate about being there for all the fundraisers we had, so he could interact with our citizens," said Caldwell Fire Chief Brad Allison. "Every year during Christmas we would go to elderly ones with care baskets, and Jeff was always the first one ready to go. He would always sit down with the elderly, ask them if he could do anything for them."There was no graveside service for Holden.Holden was an Orange High School graduate and left behind his wife and a 4-month-old son.