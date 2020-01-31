Cosmic Cantina in Durham robbed, DPD says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a robbery at the Cosmic Cantina restaurant in Durham.Cosmic Cantina, usually open until 4 a.m., was closed around 3:30 on Friday morning with several police cars parked nearby.According to Durham Police Department, the robbery happpened around 1:45 a.m. at the restaurant on Perry Street near Ninth Street. Two men walked into the restaurant and one pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The other man grabbed cash from the register and both suspects ran away. No one was injured.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.