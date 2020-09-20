Box truck driver killed, 4 injured in crash with GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall

BREAKING 🚨: One person is dead following this traffic crash outside Southpoint Mall in Durham.

The wreck involves a city bus and a truck at the intersection of Renaissance Pkwy and Rolando Drive.

It happened just after 5p. @TheDurhamPolice investigating. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/PhioCtjJfh — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 20, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and four others were injured after a Sunday afternoon crash involving a GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall, according to Durham police.Durham police said the crash happened near Renaissance Parkway at Rolando Drive around 3:45. A large box truck, going east on Renaissance Parkway, made a left turn onto Rolando Drive in the path of the bus. The vehicles collided in the intersection.The driver of the box truck was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He was later identified as 28-year-old Jacob Kipserem of Buies Creek.The bus driver and three bus passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.No charges are pending. The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.