bus crash

Box truck driver killed, 4 injured in crash with GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and four others were injured after a Sunday afternoon crash involving a GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall, according to Durham police.

Durham police said the crash happened near Renaissance Parkway at Rolando Drive around 3:45. A large box truck, going east on Renaissance Parkway, made a left turn onto Rolando Drive in the path of the bus. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the box truck was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He was later identified as 28-year-old Jacob Kipserem of Buies Creek.

The bus driver and three bus passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.


No charges are pending. The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambus crashbus accidentdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS CRASH
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
School bus flips 3 times in eastern NC crash
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in NC
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Trump returning to North Carolina 1 day after Biden's first visit
Pullen Park hiring 40 people as rides prepare to reopen
What the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine could look like in US
LATEST: NC reports 9,165 more patients presumed to be recovered
Panthers' McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain
Show More
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Mourners sing 'Imagine' after Supreme Court justice's death
Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally
Dems unveil temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
More TOP STORIES News