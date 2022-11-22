Bus driver shortage could delay or cancel dozens of routes tomorrow, Durham Public Schools warns

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several school bus routes may be delayed or not in service at all tomorrow for Durham Public Schools.

The school district said a bus driver shortage is expected Tuesday, Nov. 22. The following bus routes could all be impacted:

15

23

28

34

35

49

50

51

85

89

115

116

121

138

163

188

200

213

220

227

609

631

643

647

This comes ahead of the Thanksgiving break and just weeks after Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools dealt with its own bus driver shortage.

Bus drivers have been in high demand all year, with many school districts ramping up recruitment efforts and pay but still struggling to find qualified applicants.

The bus driver shortage has been a nation-wide problem since the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC News reports.