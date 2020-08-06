Society

Driver's Education suspended indefinitely by Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Driver's Education has been suspended indefinitely at Durham Public Schools.

DPS is starting the 2020-2021 school year under Plan C--meaning no in-person classes-- for at least the first nine weeks of school.

"The staff has been working diligently to find solutions to program offerings while maintaining protocols that ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff," the school district said in a statement.

RELATED: NC teen drivers no longer have to take road test to receive 'limited license'

However, staff was unable to find a solution that would allow Driver's Education to continue at this time.

DPS said Driver's Education would start back up "once conditions improve and are favorable for our students and instructors."

Students who have already completed the classroom portion of Driver's Education will be given first priority in completing the in-car portion of the program whenever it restarts.

DPS said it was in the process of creating an online course for the classroom portion of Driver's Education. When that course is created, the district will inform students and parents how to register for the class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamdurham public schoolseducationhigh schoolcoronaviruspublic schooldriver
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Social media sites fact check Trump for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
LATEST: UNC to discuss fall semester plans Thursday
'I can't breathe': Video shows moments before death of John Neville
WEATHER: Warm and muggy again
Almost all Wayne County schools to open under Plan C
Show More
Fayetteville leaders considers permit requirement Market House campers
Child injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
2 NC men killed by lightning while cutting tree limbs in yard
UNC clarifies reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
Frying Pan Tower auctioning off flag to benefit Isais victims
More TOP STORIES News