Raleigh DPS worker charged with peeping in restroom at women's prison

James Nance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A state employee was arrested after he was accused of using a camera to peep inside a bathroom at the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women.

James Warren Nance was charged with secret peeping Thursday. A warrant said Nance used a video camera to peep into an inmate and staff restroom.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened in November.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Nance was assigned to work at the Correctional Institution for Women but has been working at Central Prison in recent months. Nance, 60, is an electronics technician with the Department of Public Safety.

NCDPS released the following statement:

"The Department of Public Safety has zero tolerance for any staff involved in any illegal activity. The Department has many hard-working correctional professionals and it takes staff arrests very seriously.

The Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement."
