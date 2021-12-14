Woman from Orange County makes TIME's 2021 Heroes of the Year list

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett has been named one of TIME's 2021 Heroes of the Year.
WATCH: Black woman from Orange County praised as key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine
Corbett was featured on the following Tweet from TIME Magazine in reference to vaccine researchers being named Time's Heroes of the Year for giving the world a weapon against COVID-19.
The vaccines work with a magnificence that only highlights how far science has come—and how far behind society remains in recognizing and accepting what is now possible #TIMEPOY https://t.co/v3yHXTtwGr— TIME (@TIME) December 14, 2021
Corbett is an immunologist at the National Institutes of Health. She was instrumental in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In February, TIME Magazine listed her on its 100 Next List.