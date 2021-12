Woman from Orange County makes TIME's 2021 Heroes of the Year list

EMBED >More News Videos A Black woman from Orange County will go down in history for leading the effort to solve this global Pandemic.

The vaccines work with a magnificence that only highlights how far science has come—and how far behind society remains in recognizing and accepting what is now possible #TIMEPOY https://t.co/v3yHXTtwGr — TIME (@TIME) December 14, 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County native is once again being honored by TIME Magazine.Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett has been named one of TIME's 2021 Heroes of the Year.Corbett was featured on the following Tweet from TIME Magazine in reference to vaccine researchers being named Time's Heroes of the Year for giving the world a weapon against COVID-19.Corbett is an immunologist at the National Institutes of Health. She was instrumental in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In February, TIME Magazine listed her on its 100 Next List.