Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book

The United State's top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Athony Fauci, is going to be the subject of an inspirational book that's coming out this summer.

Most recently, Fauci has lead America's battle against COVID-19, but he achieved national recognition back in the 1980s for his research into HIV/AIDS.

Publisher Simon and Schuster said the book will be titled "Doctor Fauci: How a boy from Brooklyn became America's doctor."

SEE ALSO: Morehead Planetarium publishes children's book about man who trained NASA astronauts

The author, Kate Messner, said she was inspired by what she calls Fauci's "determined curiosity."

The book is expected to go on sale by the end of June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbookscoronavirusanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County to vote on bringing all students back to class
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
LATEST: Duke students return to class following COVID pause
Man in custody after using chainsaw to threaten person in Raleigh
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Trump set to launch new social media platform
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Show More
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Juvenile arrested in shooting that triggered evacuations at NC mall
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
White House staffers resign, work remotely after past marijuana use exposed
Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois in 2nd round of NCAA tournament
More TOP STORIES News