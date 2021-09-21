Wake County doctor, parents 'optimistic' after Pfizer says vaccine safe for ages 5-11

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- River is just 2-years-old. As a result, she has lived most of her life in the middle of a pandemic.
"It's been nerve-racking honestly," said Alesha Robertson, River's mom. "It's been nerve-racking having to be careful everywhere you go, not having her out as much as we would've liked."
She wants to get River vaccinated as soon as is possible and was encouraged by Monday's news that Pfizer's vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 5-11.
"As soon as it's been tested enough in kids and there have been positive results, we definitely will," Robertson said. "I just want to make sure she's as safe as possible."
Dr. Jose Cabanas, chief medical officer for Wake County, is encouraged by the news too.
"I'm optimistic that this data will push Pfizer to get Emergency Use Authorization to start vaccinating those kids," said Dr. Cabanas, who also participated in a virtual town hall for Spanish speakers Monday. "It won't stop until we achieve more penetration with the vaccine in the community especially in sectors we know are most vulnerable."
Last week, the U.S. reported more than 200,000 cases in children. The numbers and hospitalizations have declined over the last two weeks.
The FDA and CDC have to sign off on vaccine use in kids but former FDA commissioner and current Duke University Professor Mark McClellan said it's "very feasible" for 5-11 year old kids to get vaccinated by Halloween.
