WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash at a drag strip in Wayne County.

Wayne County officials said a vehicle hit three people on Nahunta Road. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition.

There is no information on what led to the incident or details on the car at this time.