Dramatic 911 call after Demi Lovato's suspected overdose released

FRANK OLITO
The person who called 911 after Demi Lovato's suspected drug overdose on Tuesday told the dispatcher that she did not want emergency responders to use sirens when they arrived at Lovato's home.

"No sirens please, right?" a woman can be heard saying in the 911 recording, which was obtained by ABC News.

The dispatcher replied, "No, no, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don't have control over that. ... This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible."

The woman also told the dispatcher that she was with Lovato, adding, "We just need to get somebody out here."

"Good job. Good luck, OK?" the dispatcher says just before the call is disconnected.

The 25-year-old singer remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a rep for Lovato said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Show More
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
Protesters dissatisfied with little response from leaders on Silent Sam
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA
More News