Dreamville Festival music lineup released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second ever Dreamville Festival now has an official music lineup.

J. Cole, who is the creator of this music festival, will headline the event. He'll close out the acts with a Sunday evening performance on April 3.

T. Pain, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Ja Rule, Ashanti and many more will be performing during the two-day festival April 2-3.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dreamville Festival is the brainchild of North Carolina native J. Cole.

In 2019, the first Dreamville Festival brought more than 40,000 people to Dix Park, with more than half the people attending coming from out of state.
