Dreamville workshop tour brings Grammy-nominated producer DJ Hed to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not just Raleigh getting ready for Dreamville. The excitement spreads across the viewing area too.
In collaboration with Dreamville, EngineEars, a platform for audio engineers, is stopping in Durham on Sunday as a part of a North Carolina workshop tour.
WATCH | Businesses brace for surge of customers during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh: 'Biggest Party'
A workshop will be held at Missy Lane's Assembly Room with Grammy-nominated producer DJ Hed, giving musicians a glimpse into the music industry.
The Dreamville workshop tour also heads to Fayetteville on Monday.