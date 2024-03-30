Dreamville workshop tour brings Grammy-nominated producer DJ Hed to Durham

Grammy-nominated producer DJ Hed is leading a workshop in Durham, giving musicians a glimpse into the music industry.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not just Raleigh getting ready for Dreamville. The excitement spreads across the viewing area too.

In collaboration with Dreamville, EngineEars, a platform for audio engineers, is stopping in Durham on Sunday as a part of a North Carolina workshop tour.

A workshop will be held at Missy Lane's Assembly Room with Grammy-nominated producer DJ Hed, giving musicians a glimpse into the music industry.

The Dreamville workshop tour also heads to Fayetteville on Monday.