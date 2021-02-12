nonprofit

Dress For Success: Local boutique offers budget-friendly workwear during winter sale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress For Success Triangle's Winter Boutique Sale is underway offering budget-friendly like new workwear, brand new items, and discounted designer clothing.

The sale is held several times throughout the year with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit which helps women achieve economic independence through training, support, and professional attire. With the pandemic, the need is even greater for services.

"Recent reports have shown women have been disproportionately impacted, they're calling it the she session," explained Dress For Success Triangle CEO Heather Dennis.

"There were some economic reports and employment reports that showed women bore the brunt of the unemployment. We offer the services that can address those barriers and we can offer their services free to our clients because of the income we make from things like the sale," she added.

Since the nonprofit started in 2008, Dress For Success has served more than 17 thousand women with boutique sales as part of the funding to ensure their mission continues.

The Dress For Success Raleigh Boutique Sale is open to the public Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1812 Tillery Place, Suite 105.
