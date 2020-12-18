Society

People working from home admit to drinking during work hours, poll reveals

By
Working remotely has apparently caused employees to pick up some new habits -- and perhaps raise a glass or two.

A new study found that many people who are working from home have signed off early to have a drink. The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hop Water polled about 2,000 Americans to examine bad habits people are picking up during lockdown. Forty-six percent of those working from home have clocked out early to pour themselves a drink at least once during the quarantine. Another 45 percent of these respondents even admitted to having alcoholic drinks during work hours.

More than half of respondents said they felt they needed to drink while watching the news during the pandemic, but it's not just alcohol that people are consuming more of during quarantine.

Two in five of those polled shared they've been snacking more and admitted to stress-eating an average of three times a week.

Another bad habit documented was drinking too much caffeine and staying in pajamas all day.
