ACCUWEATHER

Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits

EMBED </>More Videos

Depending on how a severe storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated. (Shutterstock)

During and after a hurricane, take caution with your drinking water. Depending on how the storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated and could cause diseases like hepatitis, cholera and dysentery.

Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:
  • Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
  • Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
  • Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
  • Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
  • Follow instructions from local authorities.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccuweatherdrinking water
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper: Hurricane Florence will be 'like nothing you have ever seen'
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to close Thursday and Friday
'We are absolutely and totally prepared:' Pres. Trump on Hurricane Florence preps
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
LIST: Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
UNC, NC State, ECU games called off for the weekend; classes canceled
Show More
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
GasBuddy app shows outage map of gas station in NC ahead of Florence
What will happen to NC's wild horses when Hurricane Florence hits?
Beware of price gouging during Hurricane Florence
Not finding water before Florence hits? Raleigh says use your tap
More News