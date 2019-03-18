Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham on Sunday night

Now that @DurhamPoliceNC have the crime scene tape down, we have a closer look at the SUV that one wounded victim drove to the Bull House apartments after a drive by shooting on Eva Street. Three shattered windows and a bullet hole are visible. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/G7EoGDyz46 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 18, 2019

#BREAKING .@DurhamPoliceNC now confirm a drive by shooting under investigation at Pettigrew and Dillard Streets. The shots,,fired at Eva St. and 1 of 2 victims came to the Bull House apartments. Injuries not life threatening . #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Pi530dhMvk — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 18, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting injured two people in downtown Durham on Sunday night.After the shooting, one of the two victims went to BullHouse Apartments at the intersection of East Pettigrew Street and South Dillard Street. That's where police and first responders found the victim.Neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries.Investigators said the shooting actually took place on Eva Street, which is about a mile away from BullHouse Apartments.Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting or who could be responsible.