Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham on Sunday night

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after two people were injured following a drive-by shooting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting injured two people in downtown Durham on Sunday night.

After the shooting, one of the two victims went to BullHouse Apartments at the intersection of East Pettigrew Street and South Dillard Street. That's where police and first responders found the victim.



Neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting actually took place on Eva Street, which is about a mile away from BullHouse Apartments.



Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting or who could be responsible.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhamshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nash County man wanted for wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say
Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal
George Strait sets new concert attendance record at NRG Stadium
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
LIVE: ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
Show More
Police searching for suspects after shots fired at Raleigh business
Get coffee every day for $5 per month at Burger King
Children's museum removes Michael Jackson items after HBO documentary
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
NCAA Tournament pairings released, NCSU not in the lineup
More TOP STORIES News