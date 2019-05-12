Drive-by shooting pierces home in Wake Forest, nearly hits child

Scary #MothersDay for two moms who woke up to gunfire outside their duplex home in #WakeForest NC. Bullets hit a window striking the TV close to where her daughter was sleeping on the couch. The other mom says those bullets were targeted toward her son. 🚔 investigating. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KFw6rPkcas — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 11, 2019

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting rattled two families living in a duplex home in Wake Forest.It happened in the 700 block of East Pine.A woman living in one of the homes, who did not want to be identified, told ABC11 she woke up Friday evening to gunshots."I heard something go pow pow pow," she stated.The bullets missed the woman's home, but went through her neighbor's living room window, striking the TV, which is close to the couch where her neighbor's young daughter was sleeping.Her neighbor was stunned."She's pregnant too. She's about to deliver. So she is not doing very well," the woman said.According to the neighbor, her son was outside the families' duplex around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a man drove by shooting."They were shooting at my son. He ran. He ran around the back. They were shooting at my son. My son said this morning that there was someone shooting at him and there were bullets going past him," the woman said.The woman also said she does not know why the gunman would want to harm her son."The boy used to come over to my house when I stayed on North Franklin Street. Him and my son was friends," she said. "The bullets are going to go somewhere--someone could have innocently been killed last night. She can replace a TV, you can replace a car, but you can't replace a life. It ain't worth it. It ain't worth it."Wake Forest Police say they are investigating. A doorbell camera may have picked up the incident.Call police if you have information that can help lead to an arrest.