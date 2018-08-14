Driver arrested for terrorism after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

RYM MOMTAZ
LONDON --
Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in London and are holding him on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

The police confirmed only one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. The London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers. He was described by police only as being in his late 20s. Police said no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Met Police tweeted, "While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident."

Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.

The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.

Parliament is not currently in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are both out of session from July 24 until Sept. 4.
