A driver in Raleigh has been cited after police said he hit a patrol car Monday morning.Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Poole Road.Reports state the officer was parked on the side of the road, trying to warn drivers about high water on the roadway.However, the driver told ABC11 that as he was coming around a curve he didn't see the patrol car's lights so he didn't have time to stop, causing him to slide into the back of the vehicle.The driver was charged with failure to reduce speed.No one was injured during the crash.