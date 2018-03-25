Driver charged after striking 5 people in McDonald's parking lot in Roanoke Rapids

EMBED </>More Videos

A car leaving McDonald's struck five pedestrians.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (WTVD) --
Five pedestrians were injured Saturday when a car lost control in a McDonald's parking lot and struck them.

It happened shortly before noon at the fast-food location in the 1500 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway.

Roanoke Rapids Police said the five injured people were taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER for treatment.

Two of the injured were then flown to a trauma center for additional treatment.

A third person was transferred by ground ambulance to a trauma center for further treatment.

Two others have been released from Halifax Regional Medical Center ER.

Police said it appears the driver of the vehicle accelerated and lost control of the car leaving the McDonald's parking lot.

The driver, Karmesha Danielle Bowers, 25, of Garysburg was arrested and charged with having no operators' license, careless/reckless driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The vehicle that Bowers was driving had two children, ages 6 and 5, who were not restrained. Bowers and the children were not injured in the collision.

Bowers' will have a court appearance April 9.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhalifax county newsmcdonald'sarrestRoanoke RapidsHalifax County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News