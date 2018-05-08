Highway Patrol: Suspect was under influence during crash that killed 16-year-old girl in Henderson

EMBED </>More Videos

29-year-old Ryan Taylor was charged with 2nd-degree murder. (WTVD)

By
VANCE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A man charged in a deadly weekend crash that killed a 16-year-old girl is suspected to have been under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

In a statement, officials wrote they determined that 29-year-old Ryan Taylor was impaired when he crashed into a car that had slowed down to turn into a private drive.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in Vance County.

Investigators said two vehicles were traveling east on Raleigh Road prior to the collision. The second vehicle had slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when Taylor failed to slow down his vehicle and collided with the second vehicle. Taylor then ran away from the scene before being caught by police.

EMBED More News Videos

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Henderson, one day before her 17th birthday.

RELATED: 16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash

Sixteen-year-old Kasi Thompson was killed in the crash. Her family confirmed her funeral is set for Wednesday afternoon in Henderson.

Elijah Brown, a fellow teenage passenger in the vehicle, suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Duke Hospital.

Taylor was charged with 2nd-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, open container of alcohol and a license restriction violation.

He was placed in the Vance County Jail with no bond.
