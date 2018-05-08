EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3440185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Henderson, one day before her 17th birthday.

A man charged in a deadly weekend crash that killed a 16-year-old girl is suspected to have been under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.In a statement, officials wrote they determined that 29-year-old Ryan Taylor was impaired when he crashed into a car that had slowed down to turn into a private drive.The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in Vance County.Investigators said two vehicles were traveling east on Raleigh Road prior to the collision. The second vehicle had slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when Taylor failed to slow down his vehicle and collided with the second vehicle. Taylor then ran away from the scene before being caught by police.Sixteen-year-old Kasi Thompson was killed in the crash. Her family confirmed her funeral is set for Wednesday afternoon in Henderson.Elijah Brown, a fellow teenage passenger in the vehicle, suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Duke Hospital.Taylor was charged with 2nd-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, open container of alcohol and a license restriction violation.He was placed in the Vance County Jail with no bond.