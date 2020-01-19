Driver crashes down 10-foot apartment embankment in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they drover over a 10-feet retaining wall in an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.Crews responded to the scene of the crash at Bridges at Southpoint apartment complex just after noon.According to DFD, vehicle extrication took a total of 40 minutes due to the position of the car.The driver was taken to Duke University Medical CEnter with minor injuries.