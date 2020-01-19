DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they drover over a 10-feet retaining wall in an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to the scene of the crash at Bridges at Southpoint apartment complex just after noon.
According to DFD, vehicle extrication took a total of 40 minutes due to the position of the car.
The driver was taken to Duke University Medical CEnter with minor injuries.
Driver crashes down 10-foot apartment embankment in Durham
