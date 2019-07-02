Driver crashes into 2 Fayetteville homes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver plowed into two homes in Fayetteville on Monday night.

The crashes happened around 9 p.m. on Oak Street near US 301.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a duplex in the area. While trying to leave the scene, the driver hit a second duplex unit.

The driver tried again to get away, but the car was too damaged to operate.

First responders arrived and took the driver to the hospital.

The people living in the damaged homes had to be evacuated, and they will not be allowed to return until inspectors confirm the homes are safe to enter.
