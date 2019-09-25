Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home

A driver loses control—running off the road and slamming into an RV parked right next to a family’s home on Johnson Pond Rd. The homeowner says the driver knocked on his front door and at first he thought it was a scam until he looked out and saw the car on its side #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ctJ18CWCos — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 25, 2019

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina man woke up to find a car had crashed into his motorhome and was sitting in his yard Wednesday morning.The man woke up to his dogs barking and looked out the window and noticed a car had flipped over onto their RV, parked next to the house on Johnson Pond Road. The motorhome was moved about 10 feet with the car resting on its side.Homeowner Timothy Johnson was in disbelief when, according to him, the driver knocked on his front door and said 'my car is flipped over in your front yard.'"I didn't really hear much but my dogs," Johnson said. "My wife thought the trash truck was coming by. Then, all of a sudden, the dogs started barking real bad and he knocked on the door. I told him 'you better get away from my door because I'm going to let my dogs out.'"The car appeared to have gone through another front yard before crashing into the RV.The driver was still in shock at the scene. It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. A Wake County Sheriff's patrol car was at the home investigating.