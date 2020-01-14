Pamalee Dr partially closed after driver critically injured in head-on crash with minivan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after he lost control of his car and crashed into a minivan carrying two adults and three children, according to Fayetteville Police Department.Police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Pamalee Drive near Cora Lee Drive. Two lanes of Pamalee Drive are closed as officers investigate the crash.The passengers in the minivan were not hurt in the crash.Officers ask motorists to avoid the area until they reopen the road.