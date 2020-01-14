Driver dies after head-on crash with minivan in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died after she lost control of his car and crashed into a minivan carrying two adults and three children, according to Fayetteville Police Department.
Police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Pamalee Drive near Cora Lee Drive. Two lanes of Pamalee Drive were closed as officers investigated the crash but have since reopened.
After the crash, 53-year-old Jacquelyn Long was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
A man, his wife an 8-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were in the minivan. None of them were injured.
