Driver dies in SUV crash on Durham Freeway

An SUV driver died in a wreck Thursday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An SUV driver died in a wreck on the Durham Freeway Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with Durham Police Department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the Briggs Avenue exit.

The SUV reportedly crashed into the back of a truck, which was sitting on the shoulder of the road.

When rescue crews arrived, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway has since been re-opened.

The name of the driver has not been released.
