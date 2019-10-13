Driver dies after being ejected from car in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after being ejected from their vehicle in a Fayetteville crash Saturday night.Fayetteville police said just before 7:30 p.m., a 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2005 Ram collided at 1404 Skibo Road near Swain Street.The Maxima, travelling south on Skibo Road collided with the Ram that was making a left turn onto Swain Street.The driver of the Nissan was then ejected from their vehicle. The person was then taken to the hospital where they later died.The investigation closed the south side of Skibo Road from Swain Street toward Yadkin Road.There is no word on others involved in the crash.