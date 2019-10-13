One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in Fayetteville crash, investigation closes road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after being ejected from their vehicle in a Fayetteville crash Saturday night.Fayetteville police said just before 7:30 p.m., two cars collided at 1404 Skibo Road near Swain Street, ejecting one person from their vehicle. The person was then taken to the hospital where they later died.A preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Nissan Maxima was travelling south on Skibo Road and collided with a 2005 Ram that was making a left turn onto Swain Street from Skibo Road. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was ejected from the vehicle.The investigation has closed the south side of Skibo Road from Swain Street toward Yadkin Road.There is no word on others involved in the crash.