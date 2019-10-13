One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in Fayetteville crash, investigation closes road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after being ejected from their vehicle in a Fayetteville crash Saturday night.

Fayetteville police said just before 7:30 p.m., two cars collided at 1404 Skibo Road near Swain Street, ejecting one person from their vehicle. The person was then taken to the hospital where they later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Nissan Maxima was travelling south on Skibo Road and collided with a 2005 Ram that was making a left turn onto Swain Street from Skibo Road. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation has closed the south side of Skibo Road from Swain Street toward Yadkin Road.

There is no word on others involved in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefayetteville newsfayettevillecrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Woman accused of kidnapping NC 3-year-old caught, police say
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
Raleigh officer shot in January completes 4-mile race
Show More
24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
Police investigating after 24-year-old shot near Duke Hospital
Statutory rape charges dropped against former Orange County band teacher
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
More TOP STORIES News