Driver fires shots at other car following Chapel Hill crash, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers are investigating a road rage shooting along Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill Saturday morning.

According to the victim, his car was hit by another vehicle while attempting to merge. When the victim pulled over to exchange information, the other driver got out and fired at least two shots from a handgun, striking the car.

The victim quickly left the scene and was not injured, police said.

The shooter was driving a dark Oldsmobile sedan with lots of damage.

Anyone with information about the incident, especially video footage of the crash or the shooting, should call 911.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.
