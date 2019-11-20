Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind, troopers say

Xavier Lamont Boone

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol said a Garner man ran off from a Wake County traffic stop -- leaving a small child behind.On November 6, a trooper tried to stop a driver on US 70 earlier this month for a registration violation.While the trooper was trying to identify the driver -- he suddenly ran away and left the child in the car.Rather than give chase, the trooper stayed with the child. The child was later turned over to the mother.The driver was identified as Xavier Lamont Boone, 32, and was later arrested.Boone made a court appearance Wednesday on drug charges and is expected to appear before a judge next month on a misdemeanor child abuse charge.