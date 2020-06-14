Raleigh police investigating after driver found shot in crashed car on Trawick Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a driver was found shot in a crashed car overnight.Authorities said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Trawick Road and Lake Woodard Drive.There were reports of shots fired and a two-car wreck on Trawick Road.Officers found one of the drivers had been shot and took them to WakeMed.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.