Driver hit 2 George Floyd demonstrators in Elizabeth City, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman is behind bars after police said she drove into two pedestrians who were protesting the murder of George Floyd.

Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, 41 of Greenville, on multiple charges including felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to the police department, the two victims were "peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights," at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Griffin Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday when O'Qinn drove into them.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said it was still investigating the case and that more charges could be filed, including hate crime charges.
