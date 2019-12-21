u.s. & world

Woman hit girl with SUV because she believed she was Mexican: Police

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.

"I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community ... for this type of hatred or violence," Venema said.

Natalia was hospitalized for two days.

"I don't remember the impact," the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. "I just remember the car coming at me."

Franklin was already in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred on Dec. 9, she's accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowahit and runchildren hit by carchild injuredracismu.s. & worldhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested at NYC home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Catalytic converters yanked from cars in Chapel Hill
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
Bragg soldier makes history, surprised with new home the same day
Driver hits, knocks over cart carrying child in Zebulon parking lot
2 dead, 2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies at 88
Drop $20 into a red kettle in Wake County and it'll be matched with $100
Show More
Judge weighs in on $2.5M deal over 'Silent Sam' statue
Woman reunited with 2 Samaritans who saved her from burning car
Now Open: Kō•Än, Southeast Asian cuisine in Cary
Teacher arrest prompts conversation between parents, students
Nashville police make arrest in deadly November robbery
More TOP STORIES News