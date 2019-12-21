Driver hits, knocks over grocery cart carrying toddler in Zebulon Walmart parking lot

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after a video shows a driver plowing into a grocery cart carrying a three-year-old child in a Zebulon parking lot.

The accident happening at a Walmart parking lot just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Video shows a woman pushing a cart in the crosswalk when a car pulled a turn hitting the woman and her cart. The cart flips over and the child falls out.

The child suffered scrapes and minor injuries, according to Zebulon police.

The driver, Renee Parry, 57, of Zebulon is being charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.
