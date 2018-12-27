A truck is lodged right now inside a brick ranch in North Raleigh. Several firefighters and police officers on scene. No word on driver’s condition. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/HaNBsS5K3K — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 27, 2018

A pickup plowed into two homes in Raleigh on Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to one of them.The crash happened on North New Hope Road.Officials said the driver of the truck was hurt in the crash and pinned inside the truck until rescue crews got the person out. The driver was rushed to WakeMed's trauma center.In footage from ABC11's Chopper 11HD, it's evident that a truck struck the side of one house, and impaled a neighboring house."I was just laying in bed watching tv and I heard what sounded like an explosion... a loud boom. And when I looked outside I seen a car stopped in the middle of the road but I didn't see any accident," an eyewitness said. "I thought about it and I was like that was really loud, better go outside and check. when I come out I just seen the tire tracks going through the yard and I don't know what happened, if another car ran him off the road? But as you can see he drove through three yards into a house."It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.Around 11:45 a.m., crews on scene were able to pull the empty truck out of the house.The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.The Highway Patrol is investigating but hasn't been able to say what caused the driver to lose control.