Pickup truck plows into 2 homes on New Hope Road in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck crashes into house.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pickup plowed into two homes in Raleigh on Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to one of them.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The crash happened on North New Hope Road.

Officials said the driver of the truck was hurt in the crash and pinned inside the truck until rescue crews got the person out. The driver was rushed to WakeMed's trauma center.



In footage from ABC11's Chopper 11HD, it's evident that a truck struck the side of one house, and impaled a neighboring house.

"I was just laying in bed watching tv and I heard what sounded like an explosion... a loud boom. And when I looked outside I seen a car stopped in the middle of the road but I didn't see any accident," an eyewitness said. "I thought about it and I was like that was really loud, better go outside and check. when I come out I just seen the tire tracks going through the yard and I don't know what happened, if another car ran him off the road? But as you can see he drove through three yards into a house."

It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

EMBED More News Videos

Truck crashes into 2 homes in Raleigh



Around 11:45 a.m., crews on scene were able to pull the empty truck out of the house.



The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The Highway Patrol is investigating but hasn't been able to say what caused the driver to lose control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truckscar crashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Private investigator: Remains of man missing since 2014 found near Martin Middle School
Cary mailman saves man's life while delivering Christmas packages
72-year-old Raeford woman charged with statutory rape of child
Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours
Duke surges past Temple for 56-27 win in Independence Bowl
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
House inaction means government shutdown will likely continue
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of children found at home
Show More
NC GOP overrides Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds
Driver made car look like unmarked police cruiser, officers say
More News