Driver in multi-vehicle crash, shooting in Fayetteville charged

On Thursday, around 12:05 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire and a car crash in the area of Langdon Street and Murchison Road.
Officers say the driver of this car took off from the scene. K-9 unit just arrived. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/UqUIHEVx7z— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 7, 2019
After they arrived, officers found that three cars crashed into three separate utility poles. Authorities said people in one of the crashed cars as well as a fourth car, which was not at the scene, were shooting at each other before the crash.
The driver of the crashed vehicle, 24-year-old Damian R. Guthary, who was involved in the shooting, fled the scene after he crashed into a utility pole.
Police said Guthary was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and numerous traffic violations.
Guthary was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries during the crash and no gunshot victims were located.
@FAYPWC crews are working to restore power to the Langdon/Murchison stop light. Please use caution around @uncfsu #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wbETR6IZlU— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 7, 2019
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective D. Smith at (910) 433-1901 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).