Driver in multi-vehicle crash, shooting in Fayetteville charged

Officers say the driver of this car took off from the scene. K-9 unit just arrived. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/UqUIHEVx7z — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 7, 2019

@FAYPWC crews are working to restore power to the Langdon/Murchison stop light. Please use caution around @uncfsu #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wbETR6IZlU — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 7, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have caught and charged a man accused in a shooting and two-car crash that closed down a street in downtown Fayetteville Thursday.On Thursday, around 12:05 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire and a car crash in the area of Langdon Street and Murchison Road.After they arrived, officers found that three cars crashed into three separate utility poles. Authorities said people in one of the crashed cars as well as a fourth car, which was not at the scene, were shooting at each other before the crash.The driver of the crashed vehicle, 24-year-old Damian R. Guthary, who was involved in the shooting, fled the scene after he crashed into a utility pole.Police said Guthary was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and numerous traffic violations.Guthary was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.Authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries during the crash and no gunshot victims were located.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective D. Smith at (910) 433-1901 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).